By Emmanuel Okogba

Diego Simeone will remain head coach at Atletico Madrid until 2024 after agreeing to extend his stay at the La Liga side.

Simeone, 51, who joined Atletico in 2011 has led the club to two domestic titles and two Champions league finals. He is currently the only coach who has led the same team in LaLiga for the most consecutive seasons and the most successful coach in the club’s history with eight titles.

A statement on the club’s website confirming the extension reads, “Diego Pablo Simeone has renewed as Atlético de Madrid coach until June 30, 2024. Our coach, together with his coaching staff, signed their new contract at Wanda Metropolitano, which expands their ties with our entity.

“This gives continuity to a project that began with the arrival of the Argentine coach in 2011 and that has led to one of the most successful times of our club, in which we have won eight titles. With them, Simeone has become our most successful coach, where he is also the coach with the most victories (316).”

The Argentine, known for his passionate touchline gesticulations will be joined by his coaching staff: Óscar Ortega (physical trainer) and Pablo Vercellone (goalkeeper trainer), who joined the rojiblanco club together with Simeone in 2011, Nelson Vivas (second coach), who joined two seasons ago, and Hernán Bonvicini (assistant coach), who joined the club last season.

