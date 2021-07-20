…Launch taxi hailing App In Lagos

By Dirisu Yakubu

In a bid to tackle the scourge of youth unemployment in the country, technology start-up founded by Nigerian diaspora technology professionals in the United kingdom, UK, and registered in Nigeria, has launched the first instant delivery services aggregation technology in Lagos, South-West Nigeria.

The Inyinya Delivery App is a mobile phone platform which enables users of instant delivery services to hail bicycle, motorcycle, car and van delivery riders and drivers with ease, using their mobile phones.

In a statement signed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ekeneze Technologies Ltd, Mr. Chikodi Anele said much like a taxi hailing app, “the technology eliminates the expenditure of time, cost and effort on phone calls and the internet in search of suitable motor cycle delivery riders, as currently obtains in the country.”

He noted that unlike the numerous existing delivery companies in Nigeria, the Inyinya App’s unique offering works as an aggregator platform for existing delivery companies and individual dispatch riders who may own from one to several delivery vehicles like motorcycles and vans in their fleet.

In his words, delivery service companies who are on-boarded (a terminology used by taxi and delivery services hailing platforms to describe the process of registering independent delivery driver and rider partners on their platforms) on the Inyinya App may not need to maintain expansive and expensive offices, as the technology of the app will send customers’ delivery bookings direct to the drivers and riders within the coverage areas.

“The Inyinya App technology also makes it possible for instant delivery needs in local communities, in particular, around the emerging large residential estates in Nigeria’s big cities to be fulfilled by youths on both pedal and motor cycles.

“As is the trend in countries around the world, developed and developing alike, last mile and instant deliveries on bicycles have become a substantial source of employment for young people and students and will be a welcome development for Nigeria, a country reputed for its run-away youth unemployment of more than 14 per cent as at 2020, according to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics,” the statement read in part.

Chikodi Anele, a UK based Information Technology entrepreneur and an alumnus of the University of London, who promotes the Inyinya Apps also said: “Indigenes of Nigeria, where ever in the world they may live, be it at home in the country or in the diaspora, must explore every avenue to expand job opportunities for the teeming youth population in the country and, making instant delivery on bicycles possible and safe around the cities and rural areas is a welcome mission; one in which the Inyinya Apps offering is a unique enabler.

“On full rollout across the country, the bouquet of mobile technology products under the Inyinya Apps platform, comprising of delivery and mobile grocery products will create over a quarter of a million jobs in Nigeria and would enable hundreds of thousands more to gain sources of income”.

The company is currently mapping out suitable estates around Lagos and Abuja and other large cities, in addition to identifying communities with suitable roads networks on which delivery on pedal cycle can be carried out by young people safely, from local shops and supermarkets to homes.

With the Inyinya App, anybody who owns a delivery vehicle- which can be bicycle, motorcycle, van or cars, and a smart phone can start earning at their own time as independent delivery partner drivers and riders on the platform. Partners can work at their own pace.

Anele said: “The technology works by matching delivery booking by a customer with a delivery driver or rider on the Inyinya Apps platform, deploying similar technologies to that used by taxi hailing apps, using complex mathematical algorithms to choose the most suitable and available driver to send the customer booking to.

“The technology will also provide the delivery rider or driver, the most efficient route to the pickup and delivery location, avoiding routes with major traffic build-up, thereby enhancing the speed of delivery.

“The user does nothing else after entering the address of the pickup and delivery locations other than checking his or her mobile phone every now and then to track the progress of the delivery on the app.

“The payment for the service comes out of the user’s bank account as an electronic payment that has already been set up, or as cash payment in the case in which the user does not wish to pay by electronic transfer.

“The Inyinya Apps offering come handy for small delivery companies who do not own their own booking, dispatch, routing and tracking technologies as well as enabling them cut down on overhead cost, thereby making the essential savings that can be passed on to the customer to reduce the high cost of motor cycle delivery services which, has been identified by industry analysts as a major impediment to the realisation of the full potential of the growth of e-commerce in Nigeria.

“The Inyinya App is available for download on the Apple Apps and Google Play Stores,” the statement added.