DEVELOPING: Reps arrive in numbers to continue clause-by-clause consideration of Electoral Bill report

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

Rep members arriving in their numbers after a rowdy session Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The chamber of the House of Representatives is currently agog with a good number of the members who have arrived to continue the clause-by-clause consideration of the electoral bill report.

Recall that the exercise came to an abrupt halt on Thursday when the members suddenly began to exchange blows on whether or not Nigeria should make electronic transmission of election results mandatory.

The fracas made the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila to adjourn plenary for Friday.

Conventionally, the House does not hold sessions on Fridays.

Today’s exercise is necessary because the House is proceeding on its annual vacation today.

