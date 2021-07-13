By Evelyn Usman

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouq Yahaya, yesterday in Lagos, warned Nigerian Army Chief Clerks to desist from fraudulent practices such as falsification of documents, unauthorized publications and disclosure of classified information to the media and other unreliable audiences.

Rather, he charged them to uphold the Official Secret Act of the Nigerian Army which provides guidelines and regulates their professional conduct.

He gave the charge while declaring open the 2021 Nigerian Army Chief Clerks’ convention, themed ‘ Enhancing professionalism and Responsiveness in the NA Chief Clerks for Optimal Performance’ held at NEBO hall headquarters, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Abalti barracks, in Ojuelegba area of Lagos.

The COAS who was represented by the Commandant, Nigerian Army College of Logistics, Lagos, Major General Obiora Enedun, reiterated the need for Chief Clerks to discharge their duties professionally and desist from acts that contravened the Official Secret Act which they swore to uphold.

He said, “It is pertinent to state that so much is expected of you all as Chef clerks, therefore, you must all desist from fraudulent practices such as falsification of document/ signatures, late/non-rendition of returns, unauthorized publications and dissemination of classified information to the press and other unreliable audiences, as these unpatriotic acts could have dire consequences on the image of the Nigerian Army.

“ It is therefore important that as chief clerks, you must uphold the Official Secret Act and also serve the Nigerian Army with utmost honesty, sincerity and above all, with a God-fearing mindset. You must therefore ensure uprightness, guided by good morals and values so as to remain relevant in the effective functioning of your respective corps, formations or unit. Accordingly, imbibing these attributes will no doubt assist in the actualization of the purpose of this convention”.

While calling on the need for Chief clerks to portray themselves as role models to their subordinate clerks in their various formations, the COAS said, “ You must, therefore, strive to lead by example and imbibe all the core values of the Nigerian Army to ensure professionalism and honesty in the discharge of your duties. You must consider your service as a sacrifice for the betterment of the system especially on issues bothering on all clerical matters”.

He also urged them to key into the ongoing process of using smart technology as well as strive to acquire all the clerical skills it provides, by being computer literate and proficient in the use of internet facilities, so as to be capable of performing cloud computing and other related aspects of emerging technologies.

In his welcome remark, the General Officer Commanding, GOC 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, urged the participants to make good use of the opportunity to learn the rudiments of modern-day clerical work, noting that the knowledge they would acquire would enable them to function optimally in various capacities.

Describing the theme of the four-day training as apt and robust enough in the actualization of the COAS’s vision, the GOC explained that this year’s training package was carefully selected to address contemporary clerical challenges.

He expressed optimism that participants would leave the place better informed and equipped with the requisite knowledge to discharge their duties more professionally and efficiently.

He said, “ It is worthy to mention that Chief Clerks at all levels are very important for the day-to-day functioning of the Nigerian Army. The roles of Chief clerks in every formation and unit of the Nigerian Army can not be overemphasized. Consequently, Chief clerks are expected to be robust, endowed with quick thinking, analytical and armed with problem-solving skills and foresight. Only this way can Chief clerks contribute to the optimal functioning of formations and units in the NA”.