Delta SUBEB boss, others visit survivors of tanker accident

The SUBEB boss, Sunny Ogwu (right) and others during the condolence visit to the victims at the hospital.

Following the tanker accident that claimed the lives of seven students of Army Day Children’s School Effurun, Delta State, last week Tuesday, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Sunny Ogwu, has visited the school to register his condolence with the affected schools and parents of the victims.

Sunny Ogwu, who led a delegation from the Board comprising of members, Secretary and Local Education Authority Secretaries (LEAS) of Uvwie and Okpe on Tuesday to the affected schools and hospital, where the survivor was being treated, sympathised with families of the deceased pupils and the school.

The SUBEB boss and his delegation who were received by the Headmistress of Army Day Primary School and her counterpart in David Ejoor Primary School, Effurun, whose pupils’ were involved in the tanker accident, also expressed pain and conveyed his deep condolence to pupils’ of the school for losing their school mates to the carnage.

While praying to God to grant the parents the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, the SUBEB Chairman appealed to the Army authorities to station their men in the intersection leading to the school to control traffic in order to forestall future occurrences.

Ogwu also enjoined the Headmistress and teachers of schools in the state to always pray for the safety and preservation of pupils under their care against accidents.

The Executive Chairman and his team, who also visited the hospital where the survivors of the accident were receiving medical attention, prayed for their quick recovery even as he assured both the families of the affected pupils and the schools of the Board’s support.

Earlier, Ogwu accompanied by some members of the Board Philomina Ededey, Mr. Paul Kurugbe and Secretary to the Board, Sir Byron Unini, also paid condolence visited to Uvwie Local Education Authority Secretary at her office.

Vanguard News Nigeria