By Festus Ahon & Akpokona Omafuaire, Warri

Delta State Board of Internal Revenue Services, DBIRS, has sealed 22 companies in the State, including that of a former lawmaker, Yins Petroleum & Gas Limited for failure to pay taxes to the State Government.

The Director of Enforcement of the Revenue Board, Mr. Patrick Onokpasa who spoke to newsmen after the action within Effurun and Warri environs, said the action was carried in execution of the judgement on the tax defaulters at the Revenue Courts in Effurun and Warri.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Police arrest Sowore at Abuja High Court during Nnamdi Kanu trial

Saying that the decision to seal the filling station and others was to recover tax monies accrued to the State Government, Onokpasa said the lawmaker and the owners of the other firms were duly served with the Court processes but they refused to comply.

According to him, some of the defaulters were represented by their lawyers at the Revenue Court, but the Board got judgment to seal up premises of the defaulting firms.

Onokpasa warned that there was a penalty for any of the defaulters who removed the seal, adding that; “the person will go to jail”.

ALSO READ: MARITIME SECURITY: 10 pirates bag 48yrs imprisonment under SOPMO Act

Other firms sealed during the exercise led by an Assistant Director of the Department of Enforcement and Compliance, Mr. Christian Edughoro includes; Klemic cakes and pastries, St. Luke Petroleum Limited, Alirezi, Rudelco Petrol Filling station, Shaman Educational Foundation.

Others are; MRS filling station, Toyoye filling station, and Tonco Construction and Marine Services, all in Effurun, and Warri in Uvwie and Warri South Local Government Areas.

Vanguard News Nigeria