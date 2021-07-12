…says Itsekiri have respect for Ibori, Okowa

…Amori solicits Itsekiri support for Urhobo Governorship

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

AHEAD of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Delta State, immediate past Governor of the State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Sunday, told the Urhobos to continue on the path of peace as they go round to solicit support in their quest to produce the next Governor of the State.

Uduaghan who stated this when the Delta Central 2023, DC-23 led by Chief Ighoyota Amori paid him and other Peoples Democratic Party, PDP leaders of Itsekiri extraction a consultative visit in Warri, said; “I want to make a serious appeal that we need peace in Delta State. Thank God for the recent tension in the Niger Delta has cooled down. Political crisis is the most difficult to manage”.

Calling for sustained peace among the various ethnic groups in the state, he told the Urhobos to prune down the number of governorship aspirants jostling for the 2023 governorship ticket of the PDP.

He said; “in 2007, we used the G-3 platform to narrow candidates for the governorship to one person who flew our senatorial flag.

I will advise that you borrow our template. Narrow the aspirants to one person otherwise it will create a lot of confusion. I want to commend you for using words that are endearing and conciliatory to make your request”.

Uduaghan who spoke further said Itsekiri leaders would make their position known at due time, saying that “Itsekiri PDP will continue to support the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to deliver on his campaign promises to the people of the state.

“Itsekiri PDP leaders have respect and adoration for our national leader, Chief James Ibori, I know he is with you people; greet him when you get home. We are also loyal to the government of Delta State and our Governor, Senator, Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.”

National Chairman of DC-23, Chief Ighoyota Amori, who spoke earlier, appealed to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and Itsekiri PDP leaders to support Delta Central to produce the 2023 governorship candidate of the party in line with the rotational formula of the PDP.

While thanking them for receiving him and his DC-23 group, Amori said; “we do not have a problem with our Ijaw brothers or any other ethnic group contesting for Governor as they have been contesting in every election.

“By divine arrangement, the Governorship train has moved to Delta Central. DC-2023 believes in the Senatorial rotation of the Governorship. It is the easiest, winnable and best political formula by the founders of PDP to manage the diverse interests in Delta State.

“We wish to also make a request that this beautiful moral and peaceful winning formula set by the PDP to move from Senatorial District to Senatorial District be written down so that it will continue to foster peace and unity in Delta State.

“DC-23 does not have any candidate in mind. We are not campaigning for any candidate but for the ticket to come to Delta Central”.

On Chief Ighoyota Amori’s entourage, were; Chief Mike Adiotomre, Chief Bernard Edewor, Chief Ejaife Odebala, Dr Chris Oharisi, Chief Arthur Akpowowo, Chief George Osikorobia, Mr Tony Omonigho and a host of others.

Among Itsekiri PDP leaders who joined former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan to receive the DC-23 delegation were; Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, Chief Otimeyin Adams, Chief Joseph Otumara, Chief Solomon Areyenka, Mr Daniel Mayuku, Mr Fred Martins, Mr Augustine Uroye, Mr Vincent Uduaghan, Mr Misan Ukubenje and Mr Shola Abigor.

Vanguard News Nigeria