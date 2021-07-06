By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Delta State Chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, is set to host the first-ever Delta State Local Governments sports festival, holding from 6th to 7th of July 2021 in the main bowl of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

ALGON Chairman in the State, Mr Victor Ebonka who spoke with newsmen, said arrangements for the sports festival being sponsored by the United Bank of Africa, UBA were on top gear.

Saying that the sports festival is aimed at catching talented persons young, he said the competition would feature track and field events.

He named the events to include; 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 4x100m, 4x400m relays, high jump, long jump, Javelin, Discus and Shot put.

Ebonka who is also the Chairman of Ika North East Local Government, said about 700 athletes have been registered for the festival from the 25 Local Government Areas of the State, adding that they would take part in under 17 and 18 years and over categories.

He said so far everything has been put in place for a hitch free competition, adding that the opening ceremony would commence at 2:30pm.

The ALGON Chairman, said there would be March-past by all the participating Local Government Areas, calling on Deltans to be part of the two-day competition by turning out enmasse to cheer the young athletes.