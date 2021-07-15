By Emma Amaize, Asaba

Former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, has said that all the chronicles regarding the next Governor of Delta State in 2023 favored the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

Alaowei Bozimo, who spoke when the Delta-Ijaw for Governor 2023 Lobby Team visited the Ezhionum country home of the president general of Ndokwa Neku Union, umbrella socio-cultural organization of Ndokwa nation, in Ukwuani local government area of the state, Brigadier-General Mike Ndubuisi (retd.), said three prominent Ijaw sons were in the race.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of any of the trio – incumbent Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, Senator James Manager representing Delta South senatorial district, and former Commissioner, Dr. Braduce Angozi to competently govern the state if given the opportunity.

Bozimo said: “There is time and season for everything, this is our time and season, and I believe that the hand of God is deeply involved in this Ijaw for 2023 governorship because all the narratives favor the Ijaws. We will all dance to Asaba to install a new king in the Government House, who will be an Ijaw man, our God specializes in impossibilities.”

He appealed Ndokwa people to give full support to the Ijaw governorship bid come 2023, noting “Ijaw and Ndokwa nations are people with peculiar challenges and a governor of Ijaw extraction will appreciate the peculiar challenges of the Ndokwa nation and do the needful.”

Alaowei Bozimo reiterated that Ijaws in Delta State have been supporting others by voting governors across all the senatorial districts and ethnic nationalities in Delta state since the creation of the state

On zoning, the former minister asserted: “Power has gone round to all the three senatorial districts in Delta state, hence it is not out of place for an Ijaw man from the Delta South senatorial district to become governor come 2023. The Ijaws have sacrificed a lot economically, politically, and otherwise to merit the governor of Delta state come 2023.”

“This is not an ethnic matter, we are part of Delta state hence we should be given a sense of belonging. We have competent aspirants that can deliver and those who disregarded zoning in the past and contested all governorship elections in the state have no moral justification to talk about zoning,” he added.

The Ijaw leader commended the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his clarification on the issue of zoning in Delta state and the circumstances of his emergence as governor of the state.

Responding, Brig-Gen Ndubuisi (retd.) said the people of Ndokwa share a common destiny and the same story of deprivation with the Ijaws, as people grappling with multifaceted challenges of underdevelopment and environmental degradation.

“Looking at the list of members from your team, we can see the seriousness of the Ijaws ahead of 2023,” he said, adding he would convey the appeal of the Ijaw people to the Ndokwa nation for the right decision at the appropriate time.

Also speaking, the national women leader of Ndokwa Nektu, Prof. Julie Umukoro, expressed hope that the consultative visit of the Ijaws to Ndokwa nation would mark a new beginning in Ndokwa quest for justice.

