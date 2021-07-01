By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the Federal Government and All Progressives Congress, APC, of celebrating as if a Boko Haram leader has been neutralized each time a PDP governor defects.

The part also said that if the government uses the energy it expends in wooing opposition figures in state matters, Nigeria would be better for it.

According to PDP, “The way and manner APC celebrates the capture of any PDP governor or stalwart, you would think that a major Boko Haram or insurgent terrorist leader has been neutralised.”

In a statement signed by Cyril “CID” Maduabum, Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, the state chief executives asked the Federal Government to face the task of ridding the nation of terrorism, hunger and unemployment, rather than dissipating energy in poaching opposition leaders.

“If Mr. President or APC can spend 10 per cent of the energy they use in wooing PDP governors and stalwarts in tackling the ravaging incidents of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, herders/ farmers conflicts, separatist tendencies, or in building infrastructure, providing food, health care, education and tending to the general wellbeing of Nigerians, our country would be a better place.

“There is no redeeming quality in the present APC or its government.

“Nothing! A political party that cannot constitute its Board of Trustees, a political party that is ruled by a military-like constituted National Executive Committee, NEC, and unelected executives at all levels contrary to Section 223 of the constitution, has nothing to attract anyone.

“It is certainly not in a position to consolidate our democracy or engineer our national rebirth.

“A political party that has run the country aground and thrives in incompetence, corruption, bad governance and wanton destruction of all that has held Nigeria together over the years has nothing to offer Nigerians.

“It is, therefore, obvious that anyone who defects from PDP or indeed any other party to APC today under the terrible conditions they have put Nigeria into, is looking for something else other than the good of the nation.”

