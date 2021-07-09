…as Living Christ Mission marks silver jubilee

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Most Rev. Professor Daddy Hezekiah, founder and leader of Living Christ Mission, LCM has tasked Christian Fathers to strive towards building Godly homes where sound morals would be inculcated among their children so as to be useful to God and humanity at large.

Hezekiah who gave the task in his sermon during the 25th Year Silver Jubilee anniversary of the church, organized theTemple Fathers of the church, an umbrelka body of all men whorshipping in LCM held at the church headquarters, Owelle Ebo Layout, Onitsha, Anambra state, frowned at the growing moral decadence in many homes in Nigeria and mostly in European countries.

According to Hezekiah who is and educationist and owner of Hezekiah University, Umudi, Nkwerre, IMO state, “let me use this opportunity to enjoin fathers to emulate the life of The Biblical Joseph, father of Christ and strive for holiness in order to become role model to their families. You should always seek peace with your wives and children by teaching and correcting them to walk on Godly path”.

He disclosed that it was against this back drop that he was usually pushed by the Holy Spirit to personally devote a lot of time inside Hezekiah University lecture halls to teach the students about morals so that when they graduate, they come out with moral rectitude.

He further disclosed that it was as a result of this moral pursuit that he awarded scholarships to many students of the university who have no sponsors to pay their fees as and when due, so as not to drop out of school and constitute nuisance to the society with their moral decadence.

Earlier in an address by the fathers of the church read by Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Onuonicha the President of the Temple Fathers, the fathers had extolled Hezekiah’s virtues and benevolence, noting that they were able to achieve whatever they achieved through his fervent Prayers for them.

While thanking God for His infinite mercies and grace on the entire fathers of the church, Onuonicha reminded fathers on the need to play their leadership roles anchored on holiness, fear of God and sound morals, as demonstrated by Joseph the husband of Mary the Mother of Christ.

In her speech, Princess Hephzibah Chukwunazaekpere the Mother-General of the Temple father church, commended the Temple fathers for their exemplary roles and support to the founder of the church in spreading the gospel and urged them not to relent in serving God as the founder who is the servant of the Most High God need their encouragement to lead them to heaven.

Highlights of the occasion were music rendition by various branches of the Fathers of the church, testimonies, cultural dances, among others.

