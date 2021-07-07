Cynthia wins N25m, car in ‘Basement Reality’ show

Cynthia Chinwe Alu

By Esther Onyegbula

Cynthia Chinwe Alu, 28, from Delta State emerged, winner of Basement Reality show with a grand prize of N25 million worth of prizes including a brand new car.

The reality show offers young talented Nigerians the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents to the world, thereby pursuing their chosen career in the entertainment industry.

Speaking during the presentation of the dummy cheque and car key, the CEO of Basement Africa Productions, Engr. Okemute Onovughakpo, said that the six weeks live show housed 31 cast, contesting for the grand prize of N25 million worth of prizes including a brand new car.

He said: “This season which was tagged the filmmakers’ edition was a movie-based reality show, where upcoming actors and actresses were tutored in the act of film making by notable celebrities and filmmakers who came into the basement mansion as guests.

“The show had weekly fire nights, were cast with the lowest votes by the fans and viewers were fired from the house.

“The grand finale was staged in Asaba the Delta State capital, hosted by the official show host for the season, VJ Adams and had several entertainers as guests.

“Cynthia Alu got the highest votes from the fans and was declared winner in front of the well attended live show of both casts and their loved ones, who came in from different parts of the country to cheer for the loved ones.

“The winner will also enjoy other relative benefits as the face and ambassador of Basement.

The CEO stated that an official prize presentation will be held at Radisson Blu hotel Lagos on the 28 of July, which will also serve as a media parley to unveil the winner, highlight future events and programmes of the company before brands and organisations willing to partner with Basement Africa.

Vanguard News Nigeria