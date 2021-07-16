By Femi Bolaji

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Taraba state has said it would commence voter education across the state after the Eid-El-Kabri celebrations.

Spokesman of the state PDP, Andeta’rang Irammae in an exclusive chat with Vanguard, said arrangement has been made for PDP members to go round the 168 wards of Taraba to admonish all eligible voters to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR.

According to him, “we have decided that after the Eid celebration, we will move out to our wards and units to encourage Tarabans on the need to get registered in the ongoing CVR.”

He also maintained that the party would maintain its winning streak in 2023.

“The PDP has been enjoying the goodwill of Tarabans since 1999 and we are optimistic that the gesture would be extended to our party in 2023,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria