By Chris Ochayi

The Coalition of United Political Party, CUPP, has poured encomium on the former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Senator Liyel Imoke on the occasion of his 60th birthday, describing him as a unique leader.

The National Secretary of CUPP, High Chief Peter Ojonugwa Ameh in a congratulatory statement made available to newsmen Saturday in Abuja, described Senator Imoke as a man with incredible leadership qualities, contributing significantly to the glorious years of Nigeria’s return to democracy between 1999 and 2003.

He said the former Senator in clocking 60, reflects a life of dedication to God and humanity, adding that: “He possesses remarkable Leadership qualities whose years of experience in Resource Adminstration, Legal Practice, Legislature, and statesmanship remain unequalled.”

Beyond sixty, the CUPP Secretary asked Senator Imoke to keep his fire of love, selfless service, compassion, philanthropy, and mentorship to the younger generation burning, praying he witnesses more milestones in sound health, capacity, and wisdom of the Almighty God.