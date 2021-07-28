The pandemic has been tiring and mentally exhausting for most of us. The confinement of people and various professional issues has affected their life immensely. When the pandemic happened, he went all-in with his purpose and passion to help people revamp their mindset and alter their perspective.

Craig Siegel is a mindset coach, entrepreneur, breakthrough manufacturer, performance enhancer and the host of the record-breaking podcast, The CLS experience, as featured in entrepreneur, MSN and Yahoo Finance and as seen on BIZTV and the award-winning CBS talk show, Wake up with Marci.

He combined that with his entrepreneurial spirit and he began what the world would now know as Cultivate Lasting Symphony. CLS aims to inspire the world to become better versions of ourselves and that leads to making the world a better place.

CLS helps people to transform and eventually reach their desired goals. As a mindset coach, Craig always looks forward to guiding them in their journey and be the better version of themselves. Thus, Craig Seigel has created a brand that not only provides mentorship but also helps people transform their mindset.

Presently, CLS is expanding its scope and is looking forward to starting a Foundation called Special People Rise which is going to help provide mentorship to kids at a very early age so they can have guidance when they need it most.

Craig also plans to touring the world, selling out stadiums, speaking about transformations and helping people achieve that growth mindset while continuing to cultivate the most amazing and engaging community. Therefore, Craig has established himself as one of the best entrepreneurs who aim to provide guidance to people in need present in the industry.

Craig Siegel too has fallen and faced many obstacles. His successes haven’t been without failures which is what makes him extremely relatable. He has also risen and bounced back multiple times because you see, Craig was never afraid of failure.

In fact, he embraced it as it’s a part of life. Craig wanted to challenge himself in something very uncomfortable and unfamiliar to him. This would lead him to a new journey where he went from not being able to run a mile without stopping to running 4 marathons the very next year.

