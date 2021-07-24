

By Vincent Ujumadu

FACTS have emerged of how several ladies, including workers and students residing in parts of Anambra State headed to Oba to be part of the unique celebration of the burial of the mother of Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Cubana.

Though Cubana was very popular and belonged to the top bracket of the Nigerian elite, what happened during the burial of his mother last week had further placed him at a higher pedestal.

Forty eight hours before the event, the social media was awash with the caliber of Nigerians being expected and this attracted the attention of ladies in many walks of life who headed to the sleepy town of Oba that suddenly became famous.

The absence of the ladies in Awka was very noticeable. The popular Abakaliki street that is usually swarmed with women at weekends, was virtually empty. As those who traveled to Oba posted pictures of the happenings there, many others headed in that direction.

Even the matriculation ceremony at Nnamdi Azikiwe University the same day did not witness the usual crowd as people focused more attention at Oba where they became part of the beneficiaries of the naira rain for two days.

Nigerian celebrities like Davido, Phyno, DBanj, Kanayo O Kanayo, Zubby Michael, among others were present at the event and most of the girls that rushed to Oba without invitation were said to have targeted them and other businessmen who joined in painting the town red with a lot of money.

Also, some Anambra politicians who have secured the tickets of their political parties for the November 6 election were also at Oba, apparently to market themselves and solicit the assistance of many Anambra big boys who were there in their hundreds.

One unique thing at Oba was that all the money sprayed by Cunana’s friends at the ceremony were mint and people wondered how they managed to get such large amount from the banks.

Former spokesman to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Reuben Abati , speaking on what Nigerians did at Oba said: ”Nigerian banks will hardly give you a new naira note when you ask for it, but they prefer to give out rough money to their customers. If you take a good look at the naira notes that were sprayed at Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial ceremony, you will discover that all the naira notes are mint.

“That is to say, there is more circulation of the naira notes at Oba, Anambra State over the weekend than in the entire Nigeria banking system”.

Those close to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka graduate said Obi Cubana is not cut out for politics and may not even be interested in sponsoring anybody to vie for political office.

“He is more interested in empowering his people to go into lucrative business and become millionaires so as to give them the opportunity of helping others. Most of the people who made large donations during the burial ceremony of his mother were people who benefited from his generosity and large heart,” a close associate of Cubana said in Awka.

The Oba celebration was not without some exaggerations and social media operators were just coining things to mystify Obi Cubana. For instance, there was this story in the social media that 67 private jets landed in Anambra State on the day of the burial, which was not true, as most of the people who came by air used the Enugu and Asaba airports for the trip.

There was also the report in some quarters that the Anambra State police command invited Obi Cubana after the burial for questioning on some of the things that happened during the ceremony, including the manner some of his friends handled the Nigerian naira.

But a source at the police command said the celebrity merely visited the Commissioner of Police to thank him for providing adequate security at Oba and in other parts of Anambra State throughout the period of the burial ceremony.

