By Providence Adeyinka

African Foundries Limited, AFL, has revealed how it converted its oxygen meant for steel to medical oxygen so as to save lives during the peak of the COVID–19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Speaking during a visit by the Management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, in appreciation to the donation of oxygen to the hospital, Executive Director, AFL, Barr Uche Iwuamadi who represented the Group Managing Director- Mr. Alok Gupta explained that medical oxygen was not the organisation’s core business but when COVID-19 happened, they had to go back to the drawing board.

“The oxygen was meant for our steel plant, but we cannot give oxygen to steel while human beings were dying.

“Not as if we were into oxygen production for commercial purposes, it is what we use in making steel but it turned out that when COVID happened we had to do that.

“The Chairman of African Industries Group, Mr. Raj Gupta happens to be a founding member of CACOVID and the oxygen was also part of CACOVID donated all over the country.

“We are willing to partner, everybody that wants to be associated with success, our organisation is one of them,” he stated.

“There are so many areas of collaborations, so we can work together”. Having captured your area of need and areas we can work on together, the group would be willing to work with you seamlessly. We see ourselves as a big player in the building industry. We are the largest producer of water treatment chemicals in this country,” he said.

Responding, Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode, explained that AFL was apt on a rescue mission because it showed up at a time when LUTH was short of oxygen.

Vanguard News Nigeria