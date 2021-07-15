The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has directed its students to vacate the various halls of residence on campus with immediate effect.

The institution’s Principal Assistant Registrar, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Nonye Oguama gave the directive in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

“The move is to further check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic on campus.

“To check the spread of the dreaded disease on campus, the University Senate has directed that all students vacate the halls of residence latest by 12.00 noon on Thursday 15 July.

“No access will be granted to any student afternoon on 15 July. The hostels will be locked indefinitely, therefore students are advised to move all their personal effects at once.

“Lectures for the rest of the semester will be delivered virtually with effect from July 26,” Oguama said in the statement.

Oguama explained that the university commenced physical classes at the end of May, when the positivity rate of the infection dropped to about one per cent.

She said that the university management had continued to enforce the COVID-19 protocols in all the teaching and learning spaces as well as the student halls of residence.

“In addition, the COVID-19 vaccination was made available to the staff and students through the support of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council.

“Lately, some students have tested positive. These students have been sent to the appropriate designated facilities in the state and contact-tracing has enabled us to identify those who have had exposure and directed them to isolate.

“The situation is indeed worrisome, especially noting the reluctance of the majority of students to comply with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“To avoid the escalation of cases on campus, the Senate at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, July 14, approved that all students vacate the halls of residence by 12.00pm on Thursday indefinitely,’’ Oguama said.

