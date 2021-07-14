By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged residents to embark on aggressive tree planting as one of the cheapest nature-based climate solutions that would enhance a lasting COVID-19 recovery amid the third wave in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, made the remark on Wednesday, during the Year 2021 Lagos State Annual Tree Planting Day Celebration, with the theme: ”Restore and Recover, ” held at Ajah, Lekki area of the state.

The Lagos State Government in 2008, declared July 14 every year as Tree Planting Day. This year’s exercise took place simultaneously in 57 locations across the state.

He, therefore, charged residents to stop further destruction of critical green infrastructure in the state.

Green Infrastructure refers to any vegetative infrastructure system which enhances the natural environment through direct or indirect means, of which tree planting is among.

He said that it was cheaper to conserve natural habitats than to restore them later.

The governor said that trees were important in healing the world from the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor noted this year’s edition of tree planting was the most significant, as it was the first since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the socio-economic toll of the EndSARS protests.

”Our mutual and sincere efforts are needed for complete restoration and recovery.

”Tree planting is a good way to restore local ecosystems and it is gratifying to note that many Lagosians have become enthusiastic about tree planting in Lagos State.

”Trees are astonishing, they capture carbon from the atmosphere, protect and fertilize soils and harbour many of the planet’s animals, birds and insects.

”The cultural, spiritual, and recreational role of trees makes them essential for the wellbeing of humans. All of these benefits make us more resilient, despite economic and environmental shocks,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos was one of the world’s megacities with rapid urbanisation and by 2030, it was expected that the urban population would double and urban space would increase.

According to him, “as this happens, ecosystems and the essential natural assets they provide will come under threat.”

The governor said that all must make efforts to improve health indices through sustainable green infrastructure.

Sanwo-Olu said: ”This administration has placed the environment at the centre of its development agenda.

”We believe environmental protection and preservation will enhance our people’s wellbeing and quality of life. I call on you to key into this worthy cause: let us jointly preserve our environment.

”Our goal is to inspire an urban future where nature is abundant, accessible and co-managed by an active and inspired citizenry.

”Our desire is to provide green space and environmental education in all communities and create urban biodiversity corridors across the city of Lagos.

“I call on you to key into this worthy cause: let us jointly preserve our environment.”

Earlier, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said the programme aimed to stimulate statewide awareness of the environment by encouraging tree planting.

“Tree planting is one of the active human interventions, and about the cheapest for effective restoration of the earth, and this administration is appreciative and happy that Lagosians are seriously embracing this habit.”

Bello added that the state administration’s “efforts will not stop at the planting of trees, we will continue to plant and re-plant trees, engage partners and stakeholders on advocacy programmes critical to the recovery and restoration of our ecosystem.”

While reminding residents that “safeguarding the environment is our collective responsibility”, Bello urged them ” to extend the gospel of tree planting to families, friends and associates for everyone to play their role in mitigating the effect of climate change amid this pandemic.”