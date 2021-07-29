Tokyo 2020 organisers are rattled by an outbreak of COVID-19 among police guarding the athletes at the Olympic Village.

Some 12 officers who have tested positive and a further 38 of their colleagues suspected of contracting the highly infectious virus have been put into strict isolation following the discovery.

The policemen, all in their 20s, make up half of a special deployment of 100 from the Hyogo province to provide security for athletes at their accommodation during the Games. The squadron had been staying at a cramped dormitory accommodation in a Tokyo suburb where they had to share washing facilities which has been blamed for the explosion in cases.

However, despite the outbreak, officers from the same Hyogo unit continue to man security posts at the Olympic Village and were seen interacting with the athletes and the public.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have tried to play down the outbreak.

