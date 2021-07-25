COVID-19: Lack of autopsy may cause recurring deaths in Iseyin ― Group

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A socio-cultural group, Ebedi Frontliners, Iseyin (EFI), has urged the government at all tiers to look into the causes of sudden deaths among the people of Iseyin community in Oyo State, as they claimed many have died without prior sickness.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (P.R.O) of the organization, Alhaji Segun Fasasi made available to Vanguard on Sunday, said the group was worried about sudden deaths of individuals that had no medical crisis but were found dead in their sleep.

Fasasi urged the government to carry out an autopsy of deaths that occurred suddenly, to ascertain the causes and stop the spread of the dreaded Delta Variant of COVID-19, which he claimed does not give symptoms like the first two types of the virus, which started for a year ago.

He said: “We have recorded deaths of young people and elderly people, who a day prior to their death, were very active, went to parties, played with their families and did many things which a sick person would not do, but died overnight, this is worrisome.”

“The danger here is that of the spread of COVID-19, especially the dangerous Delta Variant, which shows no symptoms like the two types we earlier experienced, we are therefore advocating any form of an autopsy to ascertain the cause of deaths so as to stop the spread.”

“Imagine the level of spread at a burial programme where the corpse is carried by many of its people before being interred, the government should as a matter of urgency, look into this,” he pleaded.

The state government had recently announced that the Delta Variant of COVID-19 has killed some people in the state, calling on the people to keep up their guards against contracting and spreading the virus.

