By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has put six States and the Federal Capital Territory FCT on red alert as part of its preventive measures against the now virulent third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from the FCT, the six states are Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this in a statement issued Sunday morning in Abuja.

He said the government’s action followed the confirmation of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 and the rising number of infections and hospitalization in the country.

The PSC, however, warned all States of the Federation to heighten their state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place, given the renowned greater ease of spread of the Delta variant.

“These steps are critical as we begin to see worrisome early signs of increasing cases in Nigeria”, he stated.

‘The PSC shall continue to minimize the risk of importation of Variants of Concern into the country by strengthening Surveillance at all Points of Entry (POE), enforcing extant quarantine protocols and sustaining the current restrictive measures against travellers arriving from India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa.

“The PSC felicitates with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration. It, however, urges all State Governments and Religious Leaders to be mindful of the potential for the wider spread of the virus during large gatherings.

The PSC, therefore, recommends the following preventive measures for a safe Eid-el-Kabir celebration: Decentralization of Eid Prayer to neighbourhood Friday Prayer Mosques (outdoor); Suspension of Durbar activities; and observation of limitations on all Indoor gatherings.

“Nigerians and all Residents are reminded to stay safe, always”, the statement added.

