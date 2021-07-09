An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos on Friday, sentenced a 28-year-old trader, Abiodun Adeniyi to three months in prison for stealing a zinc door.

Magistrate Lawal Suleiman, who sentenced Adeniyi after he pleaded guilty to the offence, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N10,000.

Suleiman said that the judgement would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto Police Station in June 18, by Innocent Goudem of Faringada Jos who is the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict went to University of Jos Consultancy Office and stole a zinc door valued at N5,000.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 271 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria