A High Court in Abeokuta, on Friday sentenced a 44-year-old man, Tosin Shodunke to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Shodunke had pleaded not guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and armed robbery.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ayokunle Rotimi-Balogun, held that the court was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged.

Rotimi-Balogun, held that all evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable and therefore sentenced the convict to death by hanging.

Earlier during trial, the Senior state Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Akinola Oluwabunmi, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Sept. 2, 2016, at about 9 pm at No 9, Ogunsanya street, Kugba Adatan area in Abeokuta.

Oluwabunmi said that the convict conspired with two others, now at large, while armed with a locally-made gun, entered into the Shop of Mr Clement Osinanchi, a trader and robbed him of N113, 000 cash.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of sections 6(b) and 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act, Cap Rll, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria