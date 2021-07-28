.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Magistrate Court, sitting in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Wednesday remanded one Michael Adeniran, 33, for allegedly attempting to defile a minor.

Michael was arraigned before Magistrate A. I. Oyebadejo on two counts bordering on indecent assault and an attempt to defile.

Police prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi informed the court that the defendant on July 18, 2021, at about 8:30 am indecently assaulted the 12 years old girl by rubbing his manhood on her private part.

He added that the defendant also attempted to defile the girl at Onagbola Street, Afeki area, Opa Road, Ile-Ife.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, are contrary to sections 360, 508 and 509 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Michael, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Defence counsel, Mr Philip Fasanmoye, in his oral application urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in most liberal terms, saying his client would not jump bail but provide credible surety to attest his readiness to stand trial.

However, Magistrate Oyebadejo denied the bail application ordering the counsel to apply for bail formally and adjourned the matter till August 2, 2021, for bail consideration.

