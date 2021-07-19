An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of a 19-year-old man, Agun Sunday, in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti over an alleged attempt to kidnap one Idris Toyin.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for attempted kidnap.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mojisola Salau who did not take the plea of the defendant ordered that he be remanded in the correctional centre, pending the issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case until July 28 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 8 at Igede-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Akinwale told the court that on the fateful day, the defendant stood by the roadside and watched over for his accomplices who were in the bush with the victim, Toyin.

He added that the victim later escaped and reported them to the police who arrested the defendant while his accomplices fled.

The prosecutor said that at the polce station, the victim recognised the face of the defendant as one of the kidnappers.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 4 of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law of Ekiti State, 2015.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Vanguard News Nigeria