A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Wednesday ordered that a farmer, Victor Allahnanan, be remanded in a correctional centre for attempted culpable homicide.

Allahnanan is charged with three counts of criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Magistrate Michael Bawa, however, declined to take the plea of Allahnanan on grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Bawa directed the prosecution Counsel, to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until August 5 for further mention.

ALSO READ: Ohanaeze, IPOB, AGF disagree over formation of legal team to monitor Kanu’s trial

Earlier, the state counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Mr Mathias Joseph, told the court that the complainant, Pastor Ishaya Dogora of Aniya Baptist church, Kurmin Dangana reported the matter at the NSCDC office.

Joseph said Allahnanan conspired with seven others, now at large, and blocked the drainage in front of the complainant’s church.

He noted that after the complainant cautioned them against blocking the waterway, they stormed his house with cutlasses to attack him, but he narrowly escaped.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 59, 377 and 199 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria