A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Wednesday ordered that a butcher, Mordecai Jonathan, who pleaded guilty to stealing railroad steel be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Jonathan with theft, contrary to Section 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Mary Adams, gave the order after Jonathan pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency.

Adams adjourned the matter until July 29 for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Isah Hassan, told the court that the defendant was arrested by a team of policemen attached to the railway station, Kafanchan on July 24.

Hassan said the defendant was caught by the policemen with stolen railroad steel worth N25, 000, in his bag.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria