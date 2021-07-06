An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan on Tuesday ordered that four men charged with alleged armed robbery be remanded in Abolongo Correctional Centre.

The police charged Ishola Rahman, Adeyemi Okiki, John Moses and Afolabi Femi with conspiracy and armed robbery.

Justice Kolawole Olawoyin, then adjourned the case until Oct.18 and Oct. 19 for hearing

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Nathaniel Okeniyi, informed the court that the defendants and others at large, robbed Ajayi Yusuf, Suleiman Ismail and Ibrahim Isa while armed with gun and other dangerous weapons.

Okeniyi also said that the defendants robbed Oluwakemi Ibrahim,David Obadaya and Ale Ayodele.

He said that the defendants stole money and other valuables from their victims on April 20,2020 at Apata area of Ibadan at around 8 p.m.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections (a)(b) of Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Mr Alabi Oyo, informed the court that he would be filing a bail application on behalf of his clients by the next adjourned date.

