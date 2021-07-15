A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Wednesday ordered the remand of two women, Philomena Onoja and Victoria Ambrose, for allegedly defrauding their employer of N33 million.

The defendants, whose house addresses were not given, are facing charges of conspiracy, fund misappropriation, fogeery and breach of trust.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Vincent Kor, who did not take their plea, ordered that they should be kept at a correctional centre until July 29 when the case would be mentioned.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that the Managing Director of Ox Brando, Nigeria Ltd., Mr Innocent Azubuike, reported the case at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Gboko, on May 25.

He alleged that Azubuike discovered that the company manager, Onoja, sold goods worth N30 million and converted the proceeds to her personal use.

Gbakor told the court that, Onoja, the first defendant, conspired with the second defendant – the company’s cashier – to forge a bank deposit slip showing lodgment of N33 million.

The prosecutor said the defendants snapped and posted the stamped deposit slip on WhatsApp to Azubuike on the pretext that they had deposited the sum into the company’s account.He said the offences contravened Sections 97, 310, 313 and 365 of the Penal Code, Laws of Benue, 2004.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria