By Ike Uchechukwu

The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar, Friday declared Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe winner of December 5th, 2020, Cross River North senatorial By-election.

Jarigbe Agom is a candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The three man Appeal Tribunal headed by Hon. Justice Chioma I. Nwosu also nullified the certificate of return earlier issued to Dr Steven Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and directed that it be withdrawn immediately.

