A housewife, Hajara Adamu, who dragged her husband, Ismail Adamu, before a Jos Upper Area Court, sitting at Kasuwan Mama, was on Tuesday granted divorce due to” her lack of love for her husband”.

The judge, Suleiman Lawal, granted her the divorce after all efforts to convince her to remain in the marriage failed.

In his ruling, Suleiman ordered the petitioner and the respondent to go their separate ways after 12 years of marriage, saying that the petitioner should also refund the dowry of N55,000 to the respondent, but take custody of one of their three children.

Earlier, she told the court that she had been managing to stay with the respondent, but was getting depressed in the process, saying that the total lack of love for her husband was the reason for her asking for divorce.

