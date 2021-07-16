A man, Bitrus Gapfung, who dragged his wife, Pamkat, before a Jos Upper Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Mama, was on Friday granted divorce due on grounds of ”lack of love and peace” for 14 years.

A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, granted the divorce after Gapfung told the court that he had not had peace in his home for 14 years.



The panel in a ruling, gave the petitioner custody of the three children.

Gapfung said that his wife left him in January with their three children.



”I no longer love my wife. We quarrel every time, I am afraid that the quarrel will affect the children negatively,” he said.

