Fines defendants N1.1 million as damages, filing fees

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The Customary Court sitting in Aboh, headquarters of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, has upheld Chief Emmanuel Uchechukwu Nwadialor as the ‘Onowu’ (Prime Minister) of Abala Kingdom.

The court in unanimous judgment by the three-man panel made up of the President, Mr. A. I. Odigwe; 1st member, P. C. O. Ijeh and second member, M. Adisa, held that the title is reserved for the Diakpulu Quarters, declaring that the purported installation of the 2nd Defendant, Amaechi Nwosu as the Onowu when Chief Nwadialor is alive, was null and void and contrary to the custom and tradition of Abala Kingdom.

President of the Court, Mr A. I Odigwe who read the judgment, said the second defendant had no respect for the court for failing to honour the court processes and its order.

He said: “This court believed the evidence of the plaintiffs’ witnesses and hold that the plaintiffs have proved their case on the preponderance of evidence and is entitled to judgment”.

While asking Mr. Amaechi Nwosu to stop parading himself as the Onowu of Abala kingdom, the court awarded N1 million as general damages against the defendants in favour of the plaintiffs. The defendants were also fined the sum of N100, 000 to be paid to the plaintiffs as cost of filing the case.

The plaintiffs are; Chief Daniel Uzorlie Okonji, Chief Emmanuel Uchechukwu Nwadialor, Chief Isaac Nwaefulu and Chief Michael Odozie, while the defendants are Chief Godwin Nwadialor, Mr. Amaechi Nwosu, Chief Daniel Nwanze, Chief Augustine Odozie and Pastor Sunday Chukwujindu.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr S. O Enuma, had told the court that the case was clear, unchallenged and uncontroverted and urged the court to deliver judgment in favour of the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs had called three witnesses, who gave evidence that the community had four quarters namely Dukweneze, Diakpulu, Ishubom, and Umu-Oshele, explaining that the title of Onowu was reserved for the Diakpulu quarters.

