By Clifford Ndujihe

LEAD Visioner of the Lagos for Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, and former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Princess Aderenle Ogunsanya, have petitioned the National Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to sack the caretaker committee of the party in Lagos over controversial local government primaries.

The duo spoke at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday, during the meeting of representatives of the Lagos for Lagos movement drawn from the local councils of Lagos.

Adorning their colorful orange-colour T-shirts, members of the group who wielded their APC membership registration card, said they want to end the era of imposition and make Lagos work for all Lagos residents.

Dr. Adediran, also known as Jandor, said he has petitioned the national leadership of the APC over the controversial primaries where ”unpopular people” were imposed as candidates.

With no fewer than 20 people from each of the 20 local councils, a crowd of no fewer than 500 people thronged the main football field of Police College where the event took place.

Said Adediran: ”We want to use this gathering to make a big statement. Lagos APC is no longer a puppet of an individual. We are passing a vote of no confidence on the leadership of the APC in Lagos.

We are urging the APC at the National level to dissolve the caretaker committee because we have lost confidence in them. We paid N2 million for the chairmanship nomination form, and N550,000 for the councillorship nomination form. At the end of the day, they could not conduct credible primaries and imposed anointed candidates. There is no more imposition of unpopular candidates over popular candidates.

”We are telling APC National, if they refuse to do the needful, we will move. The crowd we have here constitute 20 persons per local government, intending officers, who came for the meeting. We want the Lagos APC caretaker committee dissolved. We want a Lagos that will work for everybody in Lagos. We want to return Lagos to the people of Lagos in 2023 and no longer to an individual.”

Princess Ogunsanya spoke in like manner, urging members of the movement to prepare for the congresses of the APC despite last weekend’s indefinite postponement by the national leadership.

