An already tense season of Trophy Extra Special Band got even hotter this week. In this week’s episode, the bands showed off their excellent Afrobeats skills while going head to head for a chance to remain in the competition.

The Bandhitz were pitted against Flash Band; Genial Sounds battled The Mayans; Tritunez went up against The Benedicts; Update Vibes had a face-off with The Elixir Band, and Band of 5 slugged it out against The Alian Tribe.

Each battle ended with the winner securing a spot in the top 5 (saved from elimination) and the loser facing possible elimination. With the stakes raised high, all 10 bands sure left it all on the line.

After the last note was played, The Bandhitz, Genial Sounds, The Benedicts, Update Vibes and The Alian Tribe all made it to the top five, leaving The Elixir Band; The Mayans; TriTunez, Flash Band and Band of 5 standing on shaky grounds.

The responsibility to deliver the grim news of elimination was shouldered by guest judge and widely-celebrated OAP, Toolz, who announced The Mayans and Band of 5 as the two bands whose dreams of winning the grand prize – N10 million and brand new musical instruments – will not be realised.

Even as the plot thickens, all 8 bands left in the competition will be thrilling viewers with Hip Hop covers on next week’s episode of Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2.

Don’t miss new episodes of Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2 on MTV Base, DStv Channel 322 and GOtv, Channel 72, every Saturday at 7pm, with repeats on Wednesdays at 9pm. You can also follow all the Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2 conversation on social media using the hashtag #TrophyExtraSpecialBand, and the Trophy Stout Instagram handle (@trophystout). Episodes will be available every Sunday at 7pm on YouTube. Last week’s episode can be viewed here.

Trophy Extra-Special Band is brought to you by Trophy Extra Special Stout.