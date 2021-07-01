Communist leader Jinping all set to polish Beijing’s image

President Xi Jinping of China

China’s communist party leader Xi Jinping addressed his senior party leaders a few

days back asking them to build a ‘loveable’ image of China. He urged Chinese

officials to enlarge the country’s circle of friends aka allies.

He also suggested that his fellow party representatives need to ‘fine tune’ their communication skills when interacting with the world.

This comes at a time when American President Joe Biden has decided to work upon

and mend the US relationship with other nations which were compromised because

of his forerunner, Donald Trump, who focused heavily on attaining the goal of

‘America First.’

China is traditionally known as a country that keeps a low profile and avoids publicity

when it comes to international communication and diplomacy but in the headship of

Xi Jinping, the focus has shifted now to instead advertising China as a land that is

trustworthy and respectable and thereby garnering a favourable image.

The leader realizes the need for a shift in perspective – from an authoritarian and oppressive regime to an empathetic global power.

Jinping also directed CCP’s authorities to get a grip on their tone and practice being

humble and modest. Last month, an account on Weibo belonging to China’s party

official put up an objectionable post taking a jab at India’s crisis during the second

wave of COVID.

The whole world, including Chinese citizens themselves, found the picture inhumane, unkind and in a very poor taste for humour. The matter became a point of criticism for Beijing.

The country has also been at the centre of ridicule worldwide because of the human

rights violations against the Uyghur Muslim minority group in China’s Xinjiang region.

The Muslims there are said to have faced many brutalities such as forced fumigation,

rape and torture. The persecution the Uyghurs by China has even been termed as

‘Genocide’.

The communist nation has always steered the public opinion domestically but of late

it is also striving towards shaping a favourable narrative globally. Controlling foreign

public opinion is now at the heart of China’s strategies and policies.

Heavy investments and resources now flow into developing foreign media presence

to shift the narrative. China also takes advantage of the economically challenged

nations by offering them lucrative employment opportunities and gaining control of

their media in exchange, just like what it has done with Africa.

But how effectively does China practice this?

In recent years, public attitude and sentiments towards China are sharply dropping.

The culprit might be the aggressive statements made regularly by the officials,

patronizing and attacking foreign governments.

In April this year, during the opening ceremony of the Annual Conference of Bao

Forum for Asia (BFA), President Jinping remarked that the internet is now the main

battlefield for public opinion.

CCP has also employed social media as its trolling tool. During the Coronavirus

pandemic, China spared any opportunity to bash other nations on their handling of

the virus. One look at the social media accounts of the Chinese diplomats will show

how crass the language and approach has become.

The country utilizes western social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter, both the

which are banned in China, but the leaders of CCP have amassed a great following

on these platforms, almost all of which is, in fact, manufactured.

Tons of fake accounts retweet the content of state-run media platforms and Chinese

officials to amplify the propaganda that reaches millions of people giving China an

innocent audience in this global fight for influence.

Most countries are now aware of how China disseminate disinformation under the guise of media freedom.

Conspicuously sophisticated about hexing a flattering image abroad, China’s efforts

to impress the world have been amusing to watch. It will be interesting to see how

China go about changing its strategy for a global image from snobby and

condescending to modest and credible.

Vanguard News Nigeria