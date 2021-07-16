Abdul Waris Umaru, popularly known as Comedian Waris is a content creator, stand-up comedian, and an actor.

To his credit, the Ghanaian funny man has performed on big platforms such as the Laugh line comedy show, Laugh Kitchen comedy show, Music Magic and comedy which was live on ETV GH, April Fools comedy chow, Madagascar FIFA Competition, Winneba University comedy night, Pentecost University Hall week comedy and West Hill Mall.

In this interview with Vanguard, Comedian Waris who is also one of best content creator and creative director in Ghana takes you into his world.

Your Nigerian fans will like to know more about you

I grew up in a non-wealthy family in a small village named Abuabu in Ashante Region, Ghana. My father passed away when I was 9 years-old, and was taken care of by my mother. I am the first son amongst two brothers. I started my pre-school in Kumasi where I lived and later relocated to start Primary and Junior High School at Kaneshie Kingsway Cluster of Schools in Accra. When I finished my basic education in 2008, I attended Senior High School at Odorgonno and pursued Agricultural Science as a course. After completing my Senior High School level in 2012, I continued to a media school at Top Media Group in 2015 as a radio and TV engineer and presenter. Then after a year in the media school, I had the opportunity to work for some of the top FM radio and TV stations in Ghana such as Rainbow Radio, Top FM, Coastal FM of Mankessim, Marcus FM and Channel 5 TV.

How did you start out in the entertainment industry?

My career as an entertainer began at the age of 18 during my time in Senior High. I was this teenager that loves to make people happy with jokes and gestures. So, my journey to becoming an international comedy star started in 2016, July, where I had the opportunity to perform on various platforms with well-known comedians. My first certified performance was in the same year in November 2016 at Comedy Express which was organized by DKB. I am grateful to God for the opportunity and grace in doing what I am doing. To the glory of God, my character and styles have inspired praise from my fans as well as sharp rebukes from critics. I have gained recognition as the best amongst other emerging comedians in Ghana. I have always been acknowledged as the best content creator and creative director in Ghana.

When you started comedy what was your family reaction?

When I started initially, my family didn’t like the idea of me becoming a comedian, more so, they didn’t see any prospect in that profession or something that can give a regular income kind of. Also, because I didn’t have any job that kept me occupied so they all felt I should quit it for a while till I start something. It was difficult for them to accept that I will be doing this for life.

Why comedy and not something else?

I do comedy because I want and love to see people happy. Seeing someone laughing despite any difficult issues that might be going on their lives is golden. At that moment, you have helped them forget about their worries and that is a good thing. You have helped create a happy moment that will even stay with them after that moment. I wish we could all be happy at all times and be able to laugh no matter what we may be going through in life.

Have you had a show or told a joke where nobody laughed?

I have had that experience (laughs). There was a time I said a joke and no one laughed and it was after a football match and I felt bad about it, but then I had to snap out of it and learned to do better.

Tell us about the biggest comedy show you have done

My biggest comedy show was in Lagos, Nigeria at Funnybone Untamed in 2018.

What is your future aspiration?

To be big globally and establish an academy where we create and perform to make people happy.

Have you suffered discrimination in the comedy industry?

No, I have not experienced discrimination. In this industry space, I’m loved by all I come across with.

What is your relationship with your predecessors in the industry?

Comedy industry in Nigeria is doing awesome, they have come so far and it’s worth learning from them, and that is why I love to associate with the seniors like Basketmouth, Nedu Wazobia, Senator, Brain Jotter and all the big guys in this space. They have been supportive as well.

What is your advice for young budding comedians?

Young comedians should be prepared and ready to do more. They have to discover and master their own style to enable them get into the game and stay hard working.

