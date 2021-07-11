By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular social media influencer, Ogechi Ukonu, also known as Caramel Plugg, has just been signed by one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing real estate and asset management companies, Manorpok, as its first brand ambassador.

The company revealed the deal in a statement released from its headquarters in Abuja, saying Caramel Plugg’s strides in the showbiz industry and her ‘role model’ position in the industry necessitated the signing of the contract.

21-year-old Caramel Plugg is arguably one of Nigeria’s finest online content creators at the moment and the company has decided to capitalize on that to promote the business.

The CEO of the company, Mr. Sanya-Adesua Olakunle said the latest ambassador would be helping the company energize and grow her social footprints and community with her positivism and also establish an authentic connection with her current and prospective clients.

