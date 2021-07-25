.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu.

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) under the teachings of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky over the weekend hosted the Christian faithful from the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) for Eid-El-Kabir Sallah lunch at the Nasirul Mahdi Sharfuddeen Hall, Faudiyya Islamic Center in Potiskum town of Yobe State.

Our Correspondent gathered that the lunch began last Saturday with a prayer where one of the Muslim clerics, Malam Bala Afuwa explained the purpose of organizing the get-together with the Christian brothers in the community.

One of the students at the Islamic Center, Saidu Sakafa entertained the guests with unity and peace songs, thereafter, ECWA Pastor Samuel Stephen Ajeje, made a heart touching sermon where he said; “I want to draw your attention on prayers to your detained leader (Mallam), pray seriously until he is released from detention, don’t be discouraged, God will surely answer your prayers”.

He added that; “As am speaking to you now, someone is sick on the hospital bed, can’t walk while we keep inciting wickedness and hypocrisy on ourselves with hate speeches and abuses.

“We are here to join you celebrate the Sallah, we pray God to grant us good health and happiness to witness yet another Sallah”.

Also speaking, the Assistant Secretary of the COCIN Center, Potiskum Mr Tida Samuel represented by Reverend Mack Gedeeo Da’ar, expressed happiness with the lunch and reception accorded to them.

He said, “whenever good things happened we rejoice with you, and likewise, when bad things occur, we sympathize with each other, we are not afraid of coming here because of the cordial relationship between us.”

On his part, while delivering the closing remarks, the leader of the IMN in Potiskum, Malam Ibrahim Lawan thanked the Christian brothers for the messages of peace and love to them where he offered prayers to them, adding that Sheikh Zakzaky has taught them love, peace and unity.

He went ahead to trace the history of Jesus Christ and Imam Mahdi (A.F) and urged all sundry to love one another, unite and live peacefully in the society.

