By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, undertakes regular visits to the front lines, interacting with troops and boosting their morale, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Farouq Yahaya, has said.

Yahaya stated this at the Government House in Maiduguri on Tuesday when led other service chiefs, including Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo, who were hosted by Zulum to commemorate the Sallah.

This is even as Zulum donated the sum of N10 million to all injured and recuperating soldiers in northeast Nigeria, after attended a Sallah luncheon organized by the Chief of Army Staff at 7 Division, Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri.

Recalled that before the luncheon, Zulum had attended a Durbar (traditional horse riding) organized by the Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi.

The Durbar which is the first of its kind went on successfully, signifying the emergence of peace, as the event has not been holding for over a decade due to activities of Boko Haram in the state.

According to the Army Chief, “From your (Zulum’s) visits to troops on the ground many times, even to several isolated and probably not too secured environments, you have always been there.

“Every time you have gone, it has gingered and boosted our morale, including also all the support you have been providing to our operations and activities.

“We can only thank and appreciate His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State for all the support that he has been providing for us in Operation Hadin Kai and even before when it was Operation Lafiya Dole and all along”, the army chief said.

Governor Zulum thanked the service chiefs and their troops for their sacrifices. He noted continued improvement in the relationship between the military and civilian authorities and urged the military to remain in close collaboration with the Borno State government in order to defeat the decade long insurgency in the northeast.

“Speaking on behalf of members of the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Army, gave assurances of their support to Zulum’s administration in Borno State.

Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, who spoke on behalf of state legislators made assurances of unflinching support, maximum cooperation and a symbiotic working relationship with the Governor towards the attainment of lofty goals.

Also, on behalf of the State Executive Council, Borno’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, assured of a commitment to Zulum’s vision.

Secretary of Borno Elders Forum, Dr Bulama Mali Gubio, also assured of support from elders in Borno’s match towards full restoration of peace.

In a related development, Governor Zulum donated the sum of N10 million to all injured and recuperating soldiers in northeast Nigeria.

Governor Zulum made the donation at an Eid Elkabir luncheon organised for frontline troops by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouq Yahaya, at the Maimalari Cantonment barracks in Maiduguri.

Governor Zulum, who was the special guest of honour at the luncheon commended the troops for their resilience even as he promised to sustain the support of his government to ensure that they jointly win the battle against insurgency.

He commended the chief of army staff who was the immediate former Theater Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, for providing purposeful leadership and command for the Nigerian army.

Governor Zulum also commended the President and Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, for his continuous support for the people of Borno state and the northeast in general.

” As part of my commitment to supporting the troops, I announced a token of N10 million as Sallah gift for the wounded and recuperating soldiers who were also part of the luncheon”. Zulum stated.

