Hails redeployment of his predecessor, Gen Onyemulu

By Joseph Erunke

A peace advocacy group in Plateau State operating under the aegis of Coalition of Plateau Civil Society for Peace and Security, (COPPASA), has enjoined the people of the state to cooperate with the new Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General I.S Ali to emplace a sustainable peace in the state.

This was as it blamed his predecessor, Major General Dominic Onyemulu, for the crisis that engulfed the state after his redeployment to man the internal security outfit.

The group particularly alleged that General Onyemulu’s high-handedness and sidelining of critical stakeholders in the security subsector in the state resuscitated insecurity in Plateau.

To this end,COPPASA,in a statement, Thursday, hailed the redeployment of Onyemulu and his subsequent replacement with General Ali who is described as a thorough breed security expert.

In the statement, signed by its National Coordinator, Dr. Bitrus Pwajok and National and Secretary, Arch. Mrs Esther Mairiga, respectively, it explained that its position came following resolutions at its quarterly meeting.

“Having risen from our quarterly meeting to appraise the peace architecture in Plateau State and among other things, we strongly commend the Nigeria Army high command for the immediate and well-deserved redeployment of Major General Dominic Onyemulu as the Commander of Operation Safe Haven and his subsequent replacement with Major General Ali as the new special task Force Commander.

“This would remain the best thing that has happened to us in recent time. General Onyemulu’s short and worst tenure in the history of the special task force took us almost ten years backward in the pursuit for peace on the Plateau,” it claimed.

According to the group,” Before his resumption in ‘March 2021, Plateau had moved from a once volatile state to a business and investment-friendly state. We were sleeping with our eyes closed.”

It added: “As soon as he reported, we expected that he would naturally consolidate on the laudable achievements of his predecessors, but he rather assumed a position of someone who knows all.”

The statement read further: “He practically replaced every step that could guarantee peace with daily issuing of threats and orders to everyone, as if the whole plateau peace stakeholders are his children, including sister agencies who should be partners in the process.

“No stakeholders could approach him to make a contribution to peace because of his claimed to know all. Hence the entire peace actors on the Plateau left him alone.

“Sadly, Plateau State turned back into a killing field where at least ten people were killed on a daily basis. While some deaths were reported, some were not.

“Jos metropolis became ungovernable, businesses were shutting down at 7 pm.

” Riyom and Bassa local governments went back to dark days under his watch.

“Kudos to the Nigeria police who are doing their best to curtail this menace but are handicapped due to logistics and manpower.

“We have consoled in the fact that available records and information at our disposal show that the new commander is a thorough breed professional and detribalized Nigerian with both local and international exposures.

“We sincerely hope that he will bring his experience to bear by putting steps that will restore peace and harmony among the people of Plateau and southern kaduna.

” We in the civil society community welcome General Ali with our whole heart.

“We appeal to our people to open their hearts devoid of any sentiments and give General Ali the maximum cooperation.”