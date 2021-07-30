By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A Former Senator who Represented Imo East Senatorial District, Samuel Anyanwu, said the cost of food items have skyrocketed in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State since the Timber market in the Orlu area was shut down by Soldiers last Tuesday.

Anyanwu said this to newsmen in Owerri, in reaction to the locked-down of the Orlu Timber Market in Imo, adding that the situation has subjected the people of Orlu to hunger.

Therefore, he called on the Imo State Government to apply diplomacy in resolving the issues arising from the closure of the Market.

According to him, “Worried by the closure of markets in Imo State, there is no doubt that such action was capable of subjecting Imo people to another level of hunger, if not handled properly.

“We advised those responsible for the illegal closure to rescind the idea, adding that “The security challenges that greeted the state a few months ago should have discouraged anyone not to consider closing the markets as an alternative.

“The state government should apply diplomacy and call those directly or indirectly connected with the closure to order without further delay, knowing that trading remains the only source of livelihood for an average Igbo man.”

He, therefore, said he has noticed “The cost of food items had gone up again since the markets were abruptly and illegally shut down, at the time we are appealing to the traders whose shops were closed to remain calm.”

Vanguard News Nigeria