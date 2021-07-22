By Elizabeth Osayande

The Country Chief Executive, Cititrust Holdings Plc, Mr Ikechukwu Peter, has stated that Cititrust Academy was a strong pillar for graduates at the start of their careers.

Peter disclosed this at the maiden graduation ceremony of 29 graduate trainees in management programme held recently in Lagos.

“At Cititrust Academy, we provide specialized knowledge, training, and development opportunities to advance into the corporate world. So the successful completion of the program marked the beginning of the Cititrust Academy as a strong pillar of support to fresh graduates when starting a career path. I enjoined you graduands to embrace Cititrust corporate goal of building an amicable financial institution with our products and services enriching the customer experience.” He said.

The Group Chief Executive, Mr Yemi Adefisan, in his welcome speech via an online meeting, called on the graduands that: “You have become an alumnus of a great company and should aspire to become leaders to dominate the entire Africa and the world at large in the provision of bespoke financial services. Nothing should be impossible.

“ You have to imbibe team spirit which is the hallmark of Cititrust built on four core values: Empathy, Assurance, Integrity, and Nobility,. This enables us to operate an open-door policy to all its employees across West Africa and Europe, customers and other stakeholders.” Adefisan noted.

The company’s Country Head of Human Capital Management, Mrs Ashetu Banjoko, disclosed that the adverts/notification put out to the public received over 500 applicants across West Africa. She said out of the 500 applicants, 150, was invited for the entry test, 29 made it to the intensive training stage.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a certificate of participation to all graduands and special prizes to the most outstanding amongst them.

Adeyemi Segun, who emerged as the best student, said, “despite all the distractions, we were committed to complete the training because we wanted to be Enablers.” He further urged his colleagues to be the epitome of integrity and to always strive for excellence.

On the other hand, Nofisat Abdulsalam, who emerged as the first runner up and Adejumo Ibrahim as the second runner up said, “Though the training was quite intensive, the facilitators made it exciting and less difficult. We were guided through the culture and values of the company making it an interesting exercise.”