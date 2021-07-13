Currently, Marketing Director Sub-Saharan Africa at Friesland Campina, Chris Wulff-Caesar has been listed on the MWA Top 50 Africa Marketing Leaders for 2021 by Marketing World Awards. This award is the premier continental platform for marketers, communicators, and agencies across Africa.

Now in its tenth edition, the Awards held its 2021 ceremony on Friday, July 2, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, Ghana, recognizes outstanding organizations and individuals who have delivered superior product value to the market and exhibited excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies, displaying uniqueness and innovativeness, among offerings, conveying clear messages to its consumers, and driving distinctiveness.

At the annual Marketing World Awards, marketers, communicators, and agencies across Africa showcase their creative excellence and successful strategies in sustaining their brands and clients. This year’s edition took the event several notches higher, than previous editions, in content, packaging, ambiance, and impact.

Chris Wulff-Caesar, adjudged one of MWA Top 50 Africa Marketing Leaders, is an experienced Marketing Director and Commercial Operator with over two decades of proven professionalism demonstrated in working in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. He is skilled in marketing management, business and strategy planning, innovation management, trade marketing, and execution amongst others.

Chris joined FrieslandCampina WAMCO in 2018 as Marketing Director for Nigeria. He also had a distinguished career at SABMiller and later ABInBev, where he was Marketing Director, West Africa (Nigeria & Ghana), and also a member of the board at Accra Brewery Limited in Ghana. It is also worth noting that Chris started his career in Unilever and spent a decade there working in local and Africa regional marketing roles both in Ghana and South Africa.

Chris holds a BA (Honors) Degree in Economics from the University of Ghana and an MBA from the Edinburgh Business School of the Heriot-Watt University in Scotland, United Kingdom. He is also a fellow of the National Institute of Marketing Nigeria (NIMN) and an Associate member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). In 2019, he was awarded the prestigious Marketing Personality of the Year at the Marketing Edge Awards.

He is also involved with a few non-profit organizations which target the development and establishment of infrastructure for primary education for disadvantaged students.

Vanguard News Nigeria