The outbreak of cholera in Amachi-Igwebuike village of Agba in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has reportedly claimed three lives as 12 suspected cases have been recorded.

The Acting Commissioner for Health, Dr. Richard Nnabu who confirmed the development to newsmen added that the outbreak has so far been put under control.

Dr. Nnabu who briefed newsmen immediately after the visit of the State Epidemiologist to the area noted that although three deaths and 12 suspected cases were being handled at Agba General Hospital, sensitization and enlightenment have been given to the people of the area on how best to prevent the spread of the disease.

The sensitization on how to prevent cholera includes: keeping the environments clean and hygienic, drinking safe water, and good preservation of food items.

Dr. Nnabu maintained that the three deaths recorded were because of the refusal of the patients to go to the hospital for immediate treatment.

Speaking about those that were admitted and likely cases that may occur, Dr. Nnabu directed that those affected should be treated free of charge and then implored the people to report any case of cholera to the nearest health facility or go straight to the General Hospital where drugs have been provided for the treatment.

Meanwhile, the Amachi-Igwebuike people who spoke through their village head explained that none availability of potable water in their village was the root cause of the outbreak.

