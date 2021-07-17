By Boluwaji Obahopo

ActionAid Nigeria has responded to the Cholera Outbreak in Bauchi State through the provision of cholera prevention kits to 1500 households, particularly, affected households.

Similarly, 100 hygiene promoters, 20 house-to-house disinfection volunteers, and 500 water vendors have also been trained and equipped to combat the deadly endemic.

Making the presentation, David Habba, the Manager, Humanitarian and Resilience Unit of ActionAid Nigeria said, “Due to the inadequate health systems in project state, it is easy for major health outbreaks such as this-Cholera, to spread fast, reaching other states in Nigeria thereby, further crippling all efforts to achieve a more stable health system in the country.

“This intervention is set to curb and prevent the spread of the disease through the establishment of WASH sector approved cholera kits to households that have infected persons with specific care to ensure that such households of patients, latrines, and the households of neighbours within a 30 meters radius are also disinfected.

“ActionAid will work with 100 locally sourced and trained hygiene promoters who will ensure that information on early detection of the disease, prevention and treatment centres are communicated to the people in their local dialect while 20 health workers will support the disinfection process as volunteers.”

This emergency intervention which is being carried out by ActionAid Nigeria in collaboration with the Primary Health Care Agency, RUWASA with funding support from the STARTFUND is taking place in four LGAs of Dass, Toro, Bauchi and Ningi.

The intervention is funded by StartFund and locally implemented by FAHIMA.

ActionAid is a global organisation that is dedicated to the fight against poverty; its vision is a world, without poverty and injustice, in which every person enjoys his or her right to life with dignity. ActionAid works in over 40 countries across the globe. ActionAid Nigeria has been working in Nigeria since 1999.