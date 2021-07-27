Cholera

By Gabriel Olawale

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced that 526 persons have died from cholera even as 22,130 suspected cases of the disease were recorded in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, since the beginning of the cholera outbreak in 2021.

The agency also revealed that 28 per cent of the affected population is within the age bracket of 5 to 14 years old while males accounted for 51 per cent of suspected cases and females constituted 49 per cent.

According to the agency’s weekly epidemiological report for week 28, the affected states are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara as well as the FCT.

The report also revealed that there has been a decrease in the number of new cases in the last two weeks, notably: Bauchi (2, 438), Kano (674), and Plateau (87) account for 91 per cent of 3,519 cases reported in the last two weeks 27th and 28th.”

“Since the beginning of the year, a total of 539 samples have been collected with positive cases as follows – 182 RDT positive only; 55 culture-positive; 237 RDT and culture positive. The test positivity rate (TPR) for laboratory confirmation by culture is 32.2 per cent.

“In the reporting week, six states and FCT reported 1,634 suspected cases – Bauchi (1,074), Kano, (443), Plateau (45), Zamfara (38), Kaduna (8), Sokoto (24) and FCT (2). Of this, there are five RDT confirmed cases from Plateau (3) and Kaduna (2) States.

“There were two deaths from Plateau state with CFR 0.1 per cent. No new state reported cases in EPI week 28.

“A total of 1,634 suspected cases were reported this week representing a 13.3 per cent decrease compared to 1,885 suspected cases recorded in week 27.

The agency also revealed that responses are being coordinated by the national multi-sectoral EOC hosted at NCDC, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources (FMWR), National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and partners.

“Currently, National Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) with response commodities were deployed by NCDC to support the response in affected states.”

Vanguard News Nigeria