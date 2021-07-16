The first edition of Nigeria Chinese Wushu Stage Performance Championship, the Kung-fu event, will begin with open registration on Monday July 19,2021, on its website: http://ncwspc-ng.com/

The event which is organised by the Wushu Development Association of Nigeria and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, is supported by Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation and Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos.

The competition is open in senior and junior categories, both male and female, raging from ages 7 and above.

Known practitioners in the Wushu Federation from both China and Nigeria will be the competition judges.

Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Entrepreneur Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni while addressing journalists said: “To take part in the competition which is free, you must come through a Wushu association that has registred with the organizer, before you visit the website and download the free form, thereafter, do a 2mins video of your Wushu Kungfu performance and summit it through the Wushu association that has registred with us, to a mail address provided on the website and you are good to go”.

Dr Eric Ni, who was in the company of some members of the Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation, further said: “We have provided good packages to encourage all the participants, while the winners in both senior and junior categories

of the competition will take home 1million naira each, the 1st runner-up will get N700,000 naira each, while N500,000 naira each will be for the second runner-up”.

The much anticipated show will be broadcast on national television and radio and as well stream online across all social media platforms.

The completion comes with a lots of excitement, as prizes have also be made available for viewers and listeners who will be voting for thier favourite contestants .

The Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria l, with the support of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and entire Chinese Community in Lagos, are fostering the good relationship between China an Nigeria.