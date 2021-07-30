.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A Chieftain of the Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, Ambrose Nwaogwuwu’s mother Mrs Anna Nwaogwugwu from Umukabia Umuhu Okwuato in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, has been butchered by suspected political assassins.

Ambrose who disclosed the ugly story to newsmen on Friday said it happened at his mother’s residence in Owerri in, early hours on Thursday.

He added that the suspected assassins would have severed the mother to death if not for the alarm raised by the little girl she was staying with which attracted her neighbours.

At the moment, he said the mother was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where medical experts have been battling to rescue her life from the injuries sustained from the attack.

He also confirmed that the suspected assassins had been arrested by the Police.

According to the APC Chieftain “I received a distress call from my younger sister that our mother was being attacked by assailants in her Owerri residence. She had machetes wound all over her body: deep cuts in the skull and one of her ears cut off.

“The intention of the assailant was to murder her but fortunate enough, the girl that stayed with our mother raised alarms prompting the intervention of her compound people to rescue her from the attacker.

“Fortunately enough, Catechist in our local parish who is her neighbour was still in a mass session when his daughter put a distress call to him and he quickly rushed in with a medical doctor who was in the same mass and they rushed her to his hospital where she was given first aid to stop her profuse bleeding and later referred to another hospital where she’s currently receiving medical attention. Still unconscious.

“She has been in the oxygen since morning, only this evening it was rested. Under many stitches. All her backs were macheted. The assailant was apprehended and currently in the police custody where he is assisting the police with the investigation,” Ambrose said.

It should be recalled that Ambrose headed the Imo State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, New media before he joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State.

Reacting, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abatam, shortly said he would get back to our reporter on the matter and that he’s on it.”

Vanguard News Nigeria